Maisie Williams is sharing her unique sense of style with the world through her customized shopping edit on FarFetch.com.

The collection, which includes pieces that she can’t stop wearing right now, speaks to her personal style and how she uses her wardrobe as an outlet for self-expression.

The Game of Thrones actress posted about the edit on her Instagram while debuting some of the looks at Comic-Con. During her time at the convention, Williams and FarFetch shot an entire editorial to show exactly how she styles the pieces.

Image zoom Courtesy FarFetch

In the shoot, Williams looks cool and classy — pairing simple staples with trendy statement pieces.

In one look, the actress wears a Prada skirt, covered in lightning bolts, with a blue collared Prada blouse, tall sheer socks and ankle-strap pumps.

In another, Williams wears an Off-White t-shirt with a beige Burberry corset dress, black boots and an Alexander McQueen bag.

Image zoom Courtesy FarFetch

The star is not one to shy away from bold looks, and can be seen posing on her Instagram with pink hair, animal print combat boots and a dinosaur-print sweater.

The edit mirrors this fearless and spunky fashion sense with a range of pieces including silver metallic pants, patent-leather pink pumps, green sunglasses and abstract-printed trousers.

Image zoom Courtesy FarFetch

The collection is balanced out by Williams’ appreciation of classic looks, with basics such as a black cross body bag, a simple white t-shirt and an asymmetrical midi skirt.

Williams’ edit is live now on FarFetch.com.