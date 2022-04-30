This Convertible T-Shirt Bra Has 3,500+ Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It's Up to 73% Off
Searching for a bra that fits properly is already a task in itself, but discovering one that's also comfortable and supportive without showing those pesky cup lines sounds downright impossible.
Luckily, Amazon customers have found a high-quality bra that meets those criteria and more — and it's up to 73 percent off right now.
The Maidenform One Fab Fit T-Shirt Bra is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, and is designed with demi cups that are lined with SmartZone padding and underwire for support. Plus, the fabric is thin enough to not show through T-shirts, blouses, and tank tops. It also features convertible straps that can be worn in two ways: around your shoulders or crisscrossed across your back.
Buy It! Maidenform One Fab Fit Convertible T-Shirt Bra in Black, $13.04–$24.56 (orig. $48); amazon.com
You can choose between 11 colors, including neutral shades, darker jewel tones, and lace patterns, and 26 sizes (34A through 40DD). Not sure which size to get? Check out the instructions the brand included on the product page to see how to measure yourself. Pricing depends on which size and color you select, but almost all of them are discounted by more than 50 percent.
The bra has garnered over 3,500 five-star ratings and is a popular option in Amazon's everyday bra category thanks to its soft material and versatile straps. Shoppers also rave about the bra's "perfect fit," with one putting it simply: "I didn't expect this to become my favorite bra — but it certainly is giving my other ones a run for their money."
Another reviewer wrote that it took them nine years to find a bra that fit them well after their body changed from giving birth. "Finally, I've found one that is comfortable, doesn't leave the side boob roll [or] push up falling out over the top, [or have a] wire digging feeling. I feel like I could sleep in it."
Enough said! Keep scrolling to shop more colors of this customer-loved T-shirt bra while they're on sale for as little as $14.
Buy It! Maidenform One Fab Fit Convertible T-Shirt Bra in White, $14.54–$24.56 (orig. $48); amazon.com
Buy It! Maidenform One Fab Fit Convertible T-Shirt Bra in Navy Eclipse, $18.99–$31.85 (orig. $48); amazon.com
Buy It! Maidenform One Fab Fit Convertible T-Shirt Bra in Paris Beige, $17.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com
