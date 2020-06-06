Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Stretchy Lounge Dress Is So Soft, 'You Hardly Know You're Wearing It'

Everybody loves a comfy dress. From this Target-loved midi dress to this popular t-shirt dress, a soft and breathable dress is a must-have for any summer wardrobe. That’s why Amazon shoppers have turned to this stretchy lounge dress, which reviewers say they wear indoors and outdoors.

The jersey knit Racerback Tank Dress comes from Amazon’s popular intimates brand Mae, which is known for its affordable and stylish bralettes. It features a scoop neck, comes in six colors including black, gray, and forest green, and is available in sizes XS to XL. Shoppers rave that it’s the “most comfy nightgown” they own, and that it’s so soft “you hardly know you’re wearing it.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mae Racerback Tank Dress, $20.91–$22; amazon.com

Customers say the dress is so comfortable they want to “wear it all the time,” and note that you can also wear it outside for “running a quick errand.”

“This is super thin and a soft material, perfect for summer sleeping or just hot sleepers in general who don't want to be caught stark naked. (Hi fellow moms!),” one shopper wrote. “The fit is just a comfy, longer version of your favorite racerback bra or tank. I bought this during the quarantine because the weather where I'm from has been all over the place. It felt like my favorite dress, and it washes fantastically.”

Some shoppers even say it can be used as a swimsuit coverup, and that it’s comfy enough for postpartum wear.

Another customer wrote: “I bought these to wear while in the hospital after I gave birth to my daughter. BEST decision ever, I have fallen in love with these dresses — very breathable. Would recommend it if you like nightgowns to sleep in, and especially for postpartum.”