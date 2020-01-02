Amazon Shoppers Call This Soft and Comfy Bralette Their Go-To — and You Can Get One for $6

Image zoom

If you’re finally swearing off those tight underwire bras that dig into your skin and looking for a comfortable, supportive alternative, hundreds of Amazon shoppers want you to know about the Mae Lace Padded Bralette.

Mae, an Amazon brand known for its comfortable solutions to intimates and everyday basics, has built up quite the fanbase for its pull-over bralettes — especially thanks to the affordable price points. You can shop this lace bralette for as low as $5.99, with prices going up to $16 in certain sizes and colors. Compared to the typical costs of lacy bras and bandeau styles, this bralette is definitely a steal.

It uses a soft nylon and spandex fabric blend and has cotton-lined cups with removable padding under the floral lace overlay. Because the cups are already lined, you may not even need the extra coverage the padding provides — but having the option there means you can also change it up based on what kind of top you’re wearing over it. The under-bust band extends the lace overlay and has a scalloped edge, adding a cute touch that can be incorporated into an outfit — like peeking out of open-backed or sheer shirts for a night out.

Of the nearly 500 perfect five-star reviews, customers tout the bralette for being “cute and comfy” and say, despite the lace and padding elements initially giving them pause, the material is actually super soft and the padding is subtle (and can be taken out if you prefer not to use them at all). And, even though the product listing says the bralette is best for cup sizes A-C, some shoppers with larger busts weighed in on how well this piece of lingerie works for them as well.

“Having boobs a little on the larger side and always looking for something comfortable (so pull over, no back clasp) that provides some amount of nipple coverage… well, I’ve tried every bralette and low impact sports bra that exists,” one reviewer wrote, adding that her bra size is 32E or 36DD at Victoria’s Secret. “This really is the winner of internet bralettes! It actually fits like you would expect an XL to fit … This will be my go-to summer bra under tank tops. Good coverage without being too much.”

Other happy shoppers say this bralette is even more comfortable than sports bras, and that they’ve opted to wear it while nursing because the seams are soft and don’t itch (even on sensitive skin). According to user testimonials, the shoulder bands stay securely in place without pinching the skin and the pull-over style is easy to get on and off because it has “just the right amount of stretch.”

If you’re in the market for a soft, comfortable everyday bra to replace your ill-fitting underwire options, Amazon’s bra-wearing community is really rooting for the Mae Lace Padded Bralette. The lacy number — which comes in 10 colors — provides support without sacrificing comfort and style, and with prices as low as $5.99, it’s safe to say to say the benefits are well worth the cost.