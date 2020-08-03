Shoppers Love This Soft, Stylish Bralette Because It’s No-Show Under Their Favorite Summer Dresses

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Visible bra straps are one of those things you either loathe or could care less about (no judgement here). But if you’re someone who likes to keep your straps tucked away, you know the struggle of strategically trying to hide them when summer rolls in. You so badly want to wear your favorite dresses, but can’t deal with a strapless bra sliding around on those hot, sticky days. And just when we thought an undergarment that’s comfortable and easy to conceal could never exist, we discovered the Mae High-Neck Bralette.

It has over 700 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who are raving that it’s the most comfortable bra they’ve ever owned. Made from a super soft nylon fabric, the seamless bralette has a halter neckline with straps the criss-cross in the back. The front features an eye-popping cutout design that shoppers also adore. And, despite being wireless and cup-free, many say the bralette still offers light support.

“I needed a comfy, stretchy bralette to wear with the halter-neck sort of dresses I'm favoring this summer,” one reviewer wrote. “So many dresses have necklines that aren't traditional bra-friendly. This works well to keep the ladies modestly motionless without ruining the dresses' looks. It's comfortable and easy to get into and out of. Also, you can't beat the price!”

Another chimed in, “I needed a bra I could wear under my high-neck tops and dresses, but I'm tempted to wear this under just about everything. It also passes the bounce test, which is an unexpected bonus. I'm pretty sure I'll be buying at least one more of these!”

While they may be trying to hide their bras, another reviewer said she sometimes wears this piece to add a bit of flair to other outfits. “I love the look of this bra when paired with a tank top! It adds a level of cuteness when I’m trying to stay cool and casual.”

While it’s described as being ideal for women with cup sizes A to C, several shoppers with larger busts have found the Mae bralette fits them well, too.

“I have a hard time buying bralettes because I’m naturally large chested at 34DD,” one shopper wrote. “But I love them and was excited to find this one! It fits, it’s not too tight anywhere, and it’s comfy.”

The bra is available in sizes XS to XL, but you can reference the size chart to get a more accurate idea of what will work best for your bust. It’s available 22 colors and patterns, including a trendy blue tie-dye print. Even better? It’s super budget-friendly, costing between $9 to $15 depending on the style you choose. Thanks to the Mae High-Neck Bralette, wearing those summer styles you love is now possible.