Amazon Just Quietly Dropped a Line of Affordable, Size-Inclusive Bras With Glamorise

Amazon’s popular bra and intimates line, Mae, which is best known for its affordable under-$20 bralettes, just launched a line of new bras, which shoppers are already calling “perfection.”

The retailer recently dropped a new line of size-inclusive bras with Glamorise that go up to 50J. The new collection features a series of bra and sport bra designs in 14 colors that start at just $29 — and if they’re even half as comfy and popular as Glamorise’s pieces, they’re likely to sell out fast.

Shop the MxG Mae and Glamorise Collaboration

With front-close styles, wire-free cups, and no-bounce designs, there are plenty of features to choose from, allowing shoppers to find their perfect bra. And while the line is still new, the five-star reviews are already rolling in with shoppers praising the line’s affordability, comfortable designs, and overall value.

“I was looking for an everyday Glamorise bra and came across this bra — it fits great and is super comfortable,” one reviewer wrote about the Comfort Support Bra. “I will be buying another one.”

“This is a perfect bra,” another shopper wrote about the Front Close Plus Size Lace Bra. “I have problems with tennis elbow and shoulder, so a front closure is always a plus for me. This bra fits well and comfortable — looks good, too. No pinching on sides and comfortable to wear all day. I love it!” Another shopper praised the retailer for this particular design, saying “Amazon, you’ve hit perfection with this bra!”

The rave reviews likely come as no surprise to Glamorise fans, given its success with its other designs like its No Bounce Wire-Free Camisole Sports Bra, which is currently Amazon’s most reviewed bra of all time with over 4,900 five-star reviews. Shoppers also love the brand’s MagicLift Seamless Wire-Free Sports Bra and Wonderwire Stretch Lace Bra.

Browse the new collaboration via the Mae store on Amazon

