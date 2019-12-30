These $24 Joggers Are So Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Want to ‘Live in Them’

Image zoom

We’re in a lucky period of time right now: Jogger sweatpants have transcended the wear-only-at-home category to become a fashionable pant everyone’s wearing out and about. I, a self-proclaimed cozy clothes aficionado, could not be more thrilled that it’s now in vogue to roll out of bed, put on some cool sweatpants with sneakers, and meet my friends for brunch. If you have yet to find your perfect jogger, Amazon shoppers have already done the legwork for you and discovered the Mae French Terry Jogger.

The $24 pants have tons of rave reviews, with one customer, in a post titled “I would live in these if I could,” writing, “Looking for a pair of comfy pants that look cute enough to go running errands in? If so, these are your pants. I wanted something that was comfortable enough to wear around the house on cold and rainy days, but cute enough to wear to the salon. These joggers do both exceedingly well. The fabric is super soft, the waistband is comfortable and not constricting, and the cut is stylish enough that I can wear them out and look casual, cute and coordinated, and not like a slob (which is what I probably look like in my running tights, messy ponytail and running shoes). Can’t wait to get more!”

Buy It! Mae Women’s Loungewear Supersoft French Terry Jogger, $24; amazon.com

Made of a rayon-and-spandex fabric blend, the loungewear essential will easily become your go-to look for the days when you just can’t bear the thought of squeezing into skinny jeans. With an elastic drawstring waistband, the terry pants stay securely in place as you move about your day, while the tapered ankles give them a more polished look than just any old sweatpants or pajamas — although they’re just as comfortable.

Many five-star reviewers expressed sentiments like “soooo comfortable,” “softest bottoms I’ve ever owned,” and “the only lounge pants I need” when describing Mae’s stylish loungewear, and some emphasized the benefit of having pockets (which some jogger styles forgo). One thing to note is that the pants tend to run large, so you may want to size down.

You can shop Mae’s athleisure staple in heather grey, rose pink, black, and navy blue — or just go for all four off the bat because, chances are, you’ll be wearing them non-stop. For $24 each, you can get four pairs of the Mae pants for basically the same price as one pair of expensive joggers from pricier brands.

