These Comfy Bras Are Already Affordable — and Now They're Even Cheaper on Amazon

Let’s face it, we all know that shopping for new bras isn’t always the most pleasant experience. In fact, it can be rather stressful, especially when we consider that sizing charts aren’t the most reliable way to shop. Aside from fitting us properly, bras need to be comfortable, too, especially if they’re worn all day long. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers seem to have found a solution in the Mae brand available on the site, which features everything from lace bralettes to t-shirt bras, contoured bras, and everything in between. In even better news, Mae currently has some ultra-comfortable bras with slashed prices — up to 16 percent off to be exact.
The versatile styles are both comfortable and sexy, offering something for everyone. And yes, larger busts get to enjoy the discounted prices as well, with full-figure bras as part of the lineup. Mae didn’t leave the fitness buffs out of the sale either, with a top-rated sports bra marked down to just $7.97. Ahead, some of our favorite styles available for up to 16 percent off right now on Amazon.
Buy It! Mae Lace Padded Bralette, starting at $7.43; amazon.com
As one customer put it, “it’s comfy enough to sleep in and still feel super sexy.” This lacey bra is padded and provides a subtle lift. One important thing to note is that the support is best for A to C cups. The padding is also removable for those who prefer to go without it.
Buy It! Mae x Glamorise Plus-Size Comfort Support Bra, $28.90; amazon.com
This bra features a classic hook-and-eye closure for both security and comfort. The cups do run large, so the brand recommends sizing down when purchasing this one. This style is on sale in sizes 44C, 44D, 44I, 46H, 48DD, 48G, and 48J.
Buy It! Mae Crossback Elastic Bralette, starting at $7.97; amazon.com
Love a sportier look? Over 300 customers gave this cross-back bralette a five-star rating. One customer noted that it was perfect for all of their yoga moves, writing “This accommodated all the angles and folds of a yoga workout without me having to adjust it once.” The mesh material makes it extra breathable and comfortable even outside of a workout.
Buy It! Mae Lace and Satin Longline Bralette, starting at $10.50; amazon.com
This bralette is definitely on the sexier side and is ideal for layering behind a plunging neckline. The straps are adjustable, and the lace provides light and comfortable support for A to C cups. New moms are fans of it, too. “I wanted a bralette that would be good for breastfeeding but still look attractive and something comfortable to sleep in. This fit the bill for all of that,” one
Buy It! Mae Front-Closure T-Shirt Bra, starting at $10.29; amazon.com
Everyone should have a t-shirt bra in their lingerie lineup. The classic bra style is one of the more versatile ways to support your breasts and still look good under clothes. This soft-bonded t-shirt bra is perfect for everyday wear and is easy to put on and take off thanks to the front closure. It provides a subtle lift, which A, B, and D cups can enjoy on sale.
Buy It! Mae Contour Plunge Underwire Bra, $7.60; amazon.com
For a more contoured look, this underwire bra is perfect. The bonded fabric easily smoothes out underneath any of your clothing, and it features a hook-and-eye closure in the back. It fits comfortably and is incredibly flattering.
Shop these comfortable bras from Mae available on Amazon right now for up to 16 percent off.
