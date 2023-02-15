Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Hits NYFW Runway in Micro-Mini Devil Dress — See the Bold Look!

Leon walked in Luis De Javier's show alongside Julia Fox

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 15, 2023 03:47 PM
lourdes leon
Photo: Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Lourdes Leon's Luciferian look lit up New York Fashion Week.

Madonna's daughter, who also goes by Lola and the artist name Lolahol, set the runway ablaze when she appeared in Luis De Javier's Fashion Week show on Tuesday in a red-hot dress from the designer.

To strut the runway, Leon donned a sculpted fiery-red mini dress with lace-up back — complete with pointy devil horns on her chest.

lourdes leon
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

The bold bodice was accompanied by an even more devilish hat made of black denim and more horns atop her head. The headwear was finished with yellow and red accents as well as a 'D' front and center — featuring its own set of horns.

The star wore knee-high scarlet socks and stilettos, perfectly matching the ruby dress. For glam, Leon had cherry red lips, matching nails and the trend on everyone's forehead, bleached brows. The teeny-tiny dress also gave Leon the opportunity to show off her sticker-style tattoos, like the Rolls Royce emblem, a devil on her right arm and the butterflies sitting over her heart.

lourdes leon
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Leon wasn't the only one sporting a satanic silhouette at the show either. Julia Fox also strutted the runway in an on-brand sculpted denim maxi dress with a flowing train and, of course, devil horns on her chest. However, unlike Leon, Fox's horns were much more pronounced, rising up past the model's head. Fox's look was completed with the same bleached brows, slicked-back hair, black latex gloves and matching denim boots.

JULIA FOX
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

This appearance by Leon comes after the star served another red-hot look on the Grammys red carpet.

The star served major Jessica Rabbit vibes in a red ponte jersey crystal-embellished gown — featuring crystal pyramid cups — from AREA. She completed her look for music's biggest night with a matching red Judith Leiber bag, Gianvito Rossi heels, chunky jewelry — including a cross necklace — and bright red nails. She opted for her signature long dark hair with a modern part down the middle, bright red lips and matching nails for glam.

