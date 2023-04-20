Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Channels Her Inner 'Temptress' in Daring Cutout Catsuit 

The musician stepped out to celebrate the global launch of Mugler’s new collaboration with H&M in New York City

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 20, 2023 01:23 PM
US singer Lourdes Leon arrives for the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023, in New York City. - H&M announced in March 2023 its Mugler collaborative collection, slated to launch in stores and online on May 11, 2023.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Lourdes "Lola" Leon knows how to make an entrance.

On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old musician daughter of Madonna arrived at the Mugler and H&M global launch event in a sexy ensemble.

At the fashion presentation, held in New York City, the singer wore a daring catsuit (signature of the French house headed by creative director Casey Cadwallader) made with sheer leg panels and a baring crisscross bodice. Leon also teamed the skintight one-piece with a flowy knit cardigan and stiletto heels.

Leon kept her long mane loose and styled in a middle part.

In speaking with Alex Consani for H&M, the Go singer described her look as "sexy, '90s, dark temptress bitch."

lourdes leon
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The collection between the behemoth global retailer and famed designer label (officially dropping next month) is geared toward making Mugler's confidence-inducing and empowering pieces accessible to everyday shoppers, noted Cadwallader during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I've always really believed that a collection should be available to people. I don't really believe in fashion being for the exclusive few," the designer shared.

The blown-out fashion show and concert was also attended by Pamela Anderson and Charli XCX (who both showed out in quintessential Mugler pieces) and was inspired by Cadwallader's own visit to the extravagant H&M and Versace pop-up shop, he told PEOPLE at the conference.

Lourdes Leon attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening night at Brooklyn Museum
Gotham/FilmMagic

Leon also isn't a newbie to the fashion scene.

In November, she attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum wearing another racy sheer jumpsuit and a large cross pendant necklace. And, since her trip down the runway with Marine Serre last summer, she's appeared on the catwalk in February modeling a red-hot barely there mini dress at the Luis De Javier show.

She's also made an appearance on the industry's biggest stage, making her Met Gala debut in 2021 wearing a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble — complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt both covered in sequin embellishments. Leon also took the opportunity to show off her natural beauty, posing with her arm up to reveal her unshaved armpits.

