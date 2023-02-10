Madonna Wears Tattered Denim-on-Denim Outfit, Doubles Down on Critics: 'Most Definitely Not Sorry'

Madonna is unapologetic about her latest style choice

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 10, 2023 04:07 PM
Madonna/Instagram
Photo: Madonna/Instagram

"Please don't say you're sorry," Madonna's heard it all before.

After making headlines for her Grammys style — including a dominatrix-style corset, riding crop, phallic accessories and androgynous apparel — Madonna seems to be doubling down on her bold style choices.

The 64-year-old pop icon recently took to her Instagram story to share a series of outfit pictures with a message to her fans and critics.

The four-part picture series started with a full body shot of the singer looking into the camera. She posed wearing an overly-distressed blue Vetements denim jacket and pants combo. The dystopian-chic garments were with black corset top, black boots, black socks and with layers of necklaces. The photo has no text except for the simple word "most."

Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

The second photo brought us closer to the star. Here we see her bleached brows, big cross earring and braided hair in full detail. Madonna is sticking out her tongue with the word "definitely" typed along her waist.

Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

Picture number three added the word "not" as we got to see her tattered jeans, boots and socks up-close. Also, getting a detailed look at the phone case-purse slung across her body.

Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

She finished off the series with the word "sorry" and a close-up of her chunky, edgy boots. She tagged the brands who made the garments she donned in the four-part post, Vetements and Fecal Matter.

The message, "most definitely not sorry," comes after the icon expressed how she is "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny" following negative commentary around her Grammys look and photos taken without her permission.

Madonna/Instagram
Madonna/Instagram

"Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Standing firm in her lifestyle, Madonna further explained, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Then, using a lyric from Beyoncé to add to her stance: "In the words of Beyoncé, 'You-won't break my soul.'"

