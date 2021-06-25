Madonna Goes Braless in a See-Through Mesh Top During Surprise Pride Performance

The pop icon left little to the imagination in her sheer shirt as she kicked off Pride Weekend in New York City at the Boom Boom Room

Madonna performs at The Standard, High Line Kicks-Off New York Pride with Madonna at The Standard High Line, NYC on June 24, 2021

Madonna performs at The Standard, High Line Kicks-Off New York Pride with Madonna at The Standard High Line, NYC on June 24, 2021

Madonna put on an eye-popping performance for Pride in New York City on Thursday night.

The "Material Girl" singer, 62, made a surprise visit to N.Y.C.'s Boom Boom Room nightclub at the Standard, High Line to kick off Pride Weekend with an epic performance at an event sponsored by Perrier. In typical Madonna fashion, the singer didn't disappoint when it came to her style and beauty choices - and left very little to the imagination.

For an epic performance of her hits "Hung Up" and "I Don't Search I Find," Madonna graced the stage in a sexy, edgy look created by high-fashion streetwear brand Hood by Air. The star went without a bra, putting her breasts on full display as she performed in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corset and vintage TRIPP NYC mesh tee from N.Y.C.'s Procell Vintage shop.

Madonna performs at The Standard, High Line Kicks-Off New York Pride with Madonna at The Standard High Line, NYC on June 24, 2021 Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The star added some color to her look by sporting bright blue hair and accessorizing with neon pink fingerless gloves.

Madonna teased her surprise performance on Instagram a few hours before the event by sharing a seductive photo of herself wearing a pastel pink wig. "Tonight is not just a party to kick off Pride Weekend 🌈💘🌈💘🌈! We are here to celebrate our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, support some amazing Queer initiatives, declare Pride NY weekend open and the return of NYC. 🌈🙏🏼💘🗽 #pride," she said.

The "Vogue" singer hasn't shied away from showing some skin on social media. Recently, the pop icon posted some topless images where she gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face with her long blonde hair concealing her breasts.