Madonna Wears Lingerie, Carries a Riding Crop to Art Basel 'Sex' Party — and Daughter Lourdes Joins!

Madonna continues to cause a commotion wherever she goes.

The pop star, 64, brought a riding crop and donned a black lace bustier, fishnet hose and leather heels when she joined daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, at a Miami Art Basel event celebrating the 30th anniversary rerelease of her groundbreaking coffee table book, Sex. The event featured an art exhibition curated by Madonna and Yves Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, which runs through Dec. 4.

The fashion didn't stop at her outfit, though: The Material Girl wore red extensions with braided pigtails, bleached eyebrows, heavy jewelry and a diamond grill on her teeth.

Meanwhile, Lourdes flashed her midriff in a plunging black crop top that showed off her cross necklace and belly ring and matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The mother-daughter duo was joined by Madonna's ex-boyfriend Tony Ward, who dressed casually in a black jacket worn over a button-down shirt and jeans. Not only did he model for the Sex book, but he starred in her "Justify My Love" video.

The book brought conversations about sexual self-expression in the '90s and is often looked at as a turning point in her career. The "Vogue" singer brought the images back to life with an exclusive 800-copy re-release of the book.

According to her fansite, a limited number of copies of the new book will be signed by Madonna, with proceeds benefiting the Raising Malawi charity, and t-shirts and tote bags will also be for sale at the exhibition.

In late November, Madonna teased the upcoming event with a sultry image of herself in a skintight cleavage-baring corset with lyrics from her 1992 single "Erotica."

"I'd like to put you in a trance," she wrote in the caption.

BACKGRID

Madonna previously celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 Sex book in October with a statement on her Instagram Story, in which she called out those who have sex-shamed her while she empowered a whole new generation of stars.

"Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she started. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a w–––, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome bitches......." Madonna added, with a clown emoji.

Out-there fashion moments like her Art Basel 'fit are part of Madonna's DNA. Known for wearing cone bras and all manner of glitz, grunge and glam, Madonna can often be found making a statement.

In October, she took it (almost) all off in an Instagram Story, sharing a series of photos of herself topless with some candy emojis over her nipples. "Went from candy to money," Madonna wrote with the photos, where she's also wearing a gold corset.

She wore her red hair styled long and straight, framing her bare chest and cinched waist in a gold corset with matching underwear and black fishnet stockings.

In another faceless black-and-white photo, she modeled a black bustier, featuring a colorful candy emoji over her crotch.