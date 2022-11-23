Madonna Flaunts Her Curves in a Skintight Corset to Celebrate the 30-Year Anniversary of Her Book

Madonna is bringing back the '90s.

The iconic singer has teamed up with Yves Saint Laurent and New York publishing house Callaway to honor the 30-year anniversary of her 1992 erotic photography book Sex.

The book brought conversations about sexual self-expression in the '90s and is often looked at as a turning point in her career. The "Vogue" singer has brought the images back to life with an exclusive 800-copy re-release of a limited edition of the book and an exhibition curated by herself and Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent's Rive Droite at Miami Art Basel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4.

It will be the first time that large-format prints of the iconic book will be shown and will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box.

According to her fansite, a limited number of copies of the new book will be signed by Madonna, with proceeds benefiting the Raising Malawi charity, and t-shirts and tote bags will also be for sale at the exhibition.

She teased the upcoming event with a sultry image of herself in a skintight cleavage-baring corset with lyrics from her 1992 single "Erotica."

"I'd like to put you in a trance," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a clip with glimpses of the photographs by Steven Meisel that show her styling looks like satin Champagne-colored gloves and a luxurious fur coat.

Earlier this year, she revisited the iconic era when she dropped a music video for the Madonna Vs Sickick Fireboy DML remix of "Frozen" from her 1998 album Ray of Light.

She recreated the looks from the video with straight blonde locks, fishnets, wraparound sunglasses and hefty bling on her black-gloved fingers.