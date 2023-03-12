Madonna Struts to Beyoncé Collab in R-Rated Bustier as She Teases More Tour Dates

"New tour dates being announced soon," the singer wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself sporting a provocative look

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on March 12, 2023 04:52 PM
Madonna
Photo: Madonna Instagram

Never one to censor herself, Madonna's latest fashion statement can be summarized with a four-letter word.

The Grammy Award winner, 64, teased some news for her 18.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday, posting a video of herself in a bustier emblazoned with a spelled-out F-bomb while strutting to her and Beyoncé's "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."

"New tour dates being announced soon……… !!" Madonna wrote in the caption after announcing The Celebration Tour in January, featuring beloved hits that span her 40-year career.

She layered the provocative number under a black tuxedo jacket, which she paired with a white tulle skirt reminiscent of her iconic "Like a Virgin" look from the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards.

The look was finished with a pair of bug-eye sunglasses, layers of jewelry and black leather gloves.

Madonna Struts to Beyoncé Collab in R-Rated Bustier as She Teases More Tour Dates
Madonna Instagram

Madonna previously quoted Beyoncé, 41, who sampled her 1990 hit "Vogue" for their recent collab, as the pop legend hit back at criticism of her appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards last month. "In the words of Beyoncé, 'You won't break my soul,' " she shared on Instagram.

"Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," she wrote. "A world that refuses to celebrate women [past] the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous."

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Shows Off Her NSFW Grammys Accessories

The Evita star continued: "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test, and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Madonna's The Celebration Tour will kick off July 15 in Vancouver. With demand quickly escalating, she added more dates to the 35-city tour shortly after it was announced in January.

