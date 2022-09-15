Fam Glam! Madonna Sits Front Row at Tom Ford Show with Children Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon

It's not New York Fashion Week without a few Madonna cameos — or in this case, Madonna and her kids!

The pop titan made a front-row appearance at the Tom Ford SS23 Runway show Wednesday during NYFW, and two of her children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, matched her energy.

Madonna, 64, wore Tom Ford head-to-toe, with a stretch silk satin hooded bodysuit, the label's Bianca hobo mini bag, and a pair of double silk duchess wide leg trousers.

BFA

As for her kids, Lourdes, 25, rocked a Tom Ford glossy viscose tank dress, crystal suede ankle strap sandals and a black leather Tom Ford bag with a multi chain strap. Rocco, 22, on the other hand, opted for a purple velvet dinner jacket, a lilac charmeuse classic collar shirt, a pair of Tom Ford dress shoes and a bow tie to top off the look.

BFA

Several other famous faces attended the Tom Ford event, including Chris Rock, Erykah Badu, Russell Westbrook, Evan Mock, Lori Harvey and Tokischa. Walking the runway were Bella and Gigi Hadid, who walked the end of the event back-to-back, making it a family affair even beyond those who attended.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Beyond the two by her side at the fashion show, Madonna is a mother of six and wished her twins Stella and Estere a happy 10th birthday last month in a touching Instagram post. In a cute video slideshow, the pop icon shared images of her children dancing, spending quality time with her, and overall showing off their personalities.

"Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖 You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!! 💕💕," she captioned the video.

While Madonna's life nowadays is full of fashion shows and birthday celebrations for her little ones, she's about to see a fictionalized version of it portrayed on film in November. Evan Rachel Wood will be taking on the role of Madonna in the new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the legendary parody master.

Wood told PEOPLE this month that the film was "one of the most fun projects I've worked on," as she plays the "Like a Virgin" singer who has her classic song turn into Al's "Like a Surgeon" back in 1985.

"And I spent a few weeks before shooting just bingeing Madonna interviews from the early '80s and her music videos and things," Wood said. "It was fun. It's always fun to get to go back and revisit and be like, 'Oh, right — she's a genius.' There's a reason why she's Madonna."

Wood's portrayal of Madonna hasn't gotten the co-sign from the singer yet, but director Eric Appel is hopeful it'll go over well.

"I hope that she loves it," he said. "I feel like Madonna has a sense of humor. ... I think she'll like it."