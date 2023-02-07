Madonna Shows Off Her NSFW Grammys Accessories, Including a Phallic-Shaped Diamond Brooch

Staying true to signature controversial style, Madonna shared some of the NSFW accessories she had with her at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night.

The Queen of Pop shared a quick peek at some of the sexy-yet-scandalous details that went unseen on Sunday in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday,

In one photo, Madonna is holding a phallic-shaped diamond brooch by Vivienne Westwood in her fishnet gloves with the lights of Los Angeles in the distance.

Another photo shows off the incredible black platform heels complete with a wide satin ribbon that tied around her ankle. Madonna also shared a closeup shot of the handbag she brought — but didn't carry onstage — a silver clutch emblazoned with the word "F---" in black sparkles.

The 64-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer also posted a photo of her standing in a hallway wearing a black satin blazer over her overall look and toting a matching black Off-White bag with "Open This Way" on the flap and "Insert money here" embroidered along the bottom.

Madonna/Instagram

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

All eyes were on Madonna as she celebrated "all of the little rebels" at the 2023 Grammy Awards while introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of their Grammy-winning single, "Unholy."

Madonna's androgynous Mugler Archives look included a black blazer with a white button-up shirt and black tie, plus a floor-length black skirt and fishnet gloves and stockings. She accessorized with lace gloves and a riding crop. Beauty-wise, she wore her hair pulled back into two pigtail braids pinned up, with two small braids down the front of her face and added to the effect by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

RELATED VIDEO: 2023 Grammy Awards: What You Didn't See Before, During and After Music's Biggest Night

"I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know — all you trouble makers out there — you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed," Madonna continued. "You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated."

Madonna's 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon also attended the Grammys, but opted to walk the red carpet solo. Leon went for Old Hollywood elegance for the night wearing a crystal-embellished scarlet red gown with a crucifix pendant necklace and red handbag.

Lourdes Leon. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Madonna's Grammys appearance comes just weeks after she surprised fans by announcing The Celebration Tour, a commemoration of the 40-year span of her career.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna in a press release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York.