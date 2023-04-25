Madonna Shows Off the Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive: Trip Down Memory Lane'

Madonna is getting sentimental.

The pop icon recently took a "trip down memory lane" when she paid a visit to her archive to look at all the garments she has worn in her decades-long career, and shared a message about how far she's come in an Instagram post to her 18.9 million followers.

The heartfelt post started with a photo of Madonna, 64, wearing an old blue velour cone bra on top of a white mesh shirt and a stack of silver necklaces. She followed with a snap of a gold corset cone bra top in its box before adding another pic of herself holding up a similar garment.

After that, she showed off a nothing-but-the-bone tuxedo-like top, also still in the box, before showcasing a pair of black bloomers she once wore while holding them over her hips.

Madonna also gave a look at a collection of tapes from earlier in her career, a snap of the rows of boxes and racks she keeps all of her memorabilia in, a snap of a glitzy lavender corset top with butterfly embroidery and a snap of a plaque that said "Hell On Wheels," writing in the caption about how much this nostalgic experience meant to her.

"A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane! If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!" she said.

"When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat," Madonna recalled. "She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!"

Madonna in her wardrobe archive. Madonna Instagram

She continued, "Years later when I became successful my mother's sister said to me, 'Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn't buy for herself!'"

"The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude."

Madonna finished the post with a message to her mother "Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes But most of all i hope she's warm! 💗#madonnacelebrationtour"