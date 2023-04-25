Madonna Shows Off the Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive: Trip Down Memory Lane'

The pop icon shared a heartfelt post about nostalgia, her mother and the iconic clothes she has worn over her decades-long career

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 25, 2023 03:35 PM
Madonna Takes a ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ to Revisit Her Most Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive
Madonna in her wardrobe archive. Photo: Madonna Instagram

Madonna is getting sentimental.

The pop icon recently took a "trip down memory lane" when she paid a visit to her archive to look at all the garments she has worn in her decades-long career, and shared a message about how far she's come in an Instagram post to her 18.9 million followers.

The heartfelt post started with a photo of Madonna, 64, wearing an old blue velour cone bra on top of a white mesh shirt and a stack of silver necklaces. She followed with a snap of a gold corset cone bra top in its box before adding another pic of herself holding up a similar garment.

After that, she showed off a nothing-but-the-bone tuxedo-like top, also still in the box, before showcasing a pair of black bloomers she once wore while holding them over her hips.

Madonna also gave a look at a collection of tapes from earlier in her career, a snap of the rows of boxes and racks she keeps all of her memorabilia in, a snap of a glitzy lavender corset top with butterfly embroidery and a snap of a plaque that said "Hell On Wheels," writing in the caption about how much this nostalgic experience meant to her.

"A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane! If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!" she said.

"When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat," Madonna recalled. "She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!"

Madonna Takes a ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ to Revisit Her Most Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive
Madonna in her wardrobe archive. Madonna Instagram

She continued, "Years later when I became successful my mother's sister said to me, 'Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn't buy for herself!'"

"The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude."

Madonna finished the post with a message to her mother "Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes But most of all i hope she's warm! 💗#madonnacelebrationtour"

Related Articles
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
simone biles
Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Through the Years
miley cyrus hair changes
Miley Cyrus Is Switching Up Her Hair for Spring — See Her New Darker 'Do
https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858 https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858
Alix Earle Shares Makeup-Free TikTok Without Beauty Filter to Show Her Acne: 'Just Know It's Normal'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Bella Hadid Wishes Sister Gigi a Happy Birthday: 'My Most Favorite Chilling Partner'
SKIMS BRINGS TOGETHER THE NEXT-GENERATION OF GLOBAL STARS FOR LATEST SHAPEWEAR CAMPAIGN VIRAL MUSICIANS ICE SPICE, NESSA BARRETT, PINKPANTHERESS, AND RAYE DEBUT NEW SHAPEWEAR STYLES. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Skims
Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, RAYE and Pinkpantheress Star in a Next Generation SKIMS Campaign
https://www.tiktok.com/@sofiarichiegrainge/video/7225693401541283114. Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok
Lionel Richie Walks Daughter Sofia Down the Aisle at Her Glam Wedding in Antibes, France: 'That's My Kid'
Lionel Richie and Benjamin and Joel Madden from Sofia Richie's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZwH5TuvxP/. Joel Madden/Instagram
Lionel Richie Coordinates with Joel and Benji Madden in Black-Tie Looks for Daughter Sofia's Wedding 
Victoria and David Beckham Twin in Denim
Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David After Twinning in Head-to-Toe Denim: 'I Got Dressed First'
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'
simone biles
Simone Biles Reveals Where She Got Her Dress for Her Courthouse Wedding — and It's Only $119!
Kim Kardashian and Chris Appleton, Hair Artist of the Year Award recipient, attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Interrupts Chris Appleton Mid-Speech to Say She's 'So Happy' He's in a Relationship
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning Teases She's 'Very Much Going on Theme' with Her 2023 Met Gala Look (Exclusive)
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World