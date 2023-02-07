Madonna Says She's 'Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny' After Grammys Appearance

Madonna is opening up about her experience after appearing at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a pointed social media post.

On Tuesday, the "Like A Prayer" singer posted some of her favorite moments from music's biggest night. She posed with Cardi B and Sam Smith, and shared a NSFW kiss with artist DOPEY. Ab-Soul and DJ Honey Dijon also made cameos in the risqué footage.

In the caption, she opened up about introducing Smith and Kim Petras, both 30, before their "Unholy" performance on Sunday night, which made Petras the first-ever trans woman to take the stage at the event.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna, 64, began, adding that she initially wanted to be a part of another moment before joining Smith and Petra's historic one.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️" wrote Madonna, referencing Petras' win of the best pop group/duo performance category alongside Smith.

She continued and said others decided to hone in on her appearance instead of her message.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" she continued.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.

A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

Standing by her decision, Madonna went on to point out, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

She used a lyric from Beyoncé to continue her message: "In the words of Beyonce " You-won't break my soul"

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Shows Off Her NSFW Grammys Accessories

Madonna ended by making it clear she has no plans to stop "pushing boundaries" and wrote, "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠"

Petras commented with three heart Emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Here's what I've learned after four decades in music: If they call you shocking, scandalous problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something," said the iconic singer as she introduced Smith and Petras.

"I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know – all you troublemakers out there – you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed," Madonna continued. "You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated."