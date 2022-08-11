Madonna Says Her Son David Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does: 'It's Really Irritating'

The pop icon stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rave about how fashionable her 16-year-old son is

By Hedy Phillips
Published on August 11, 2022 01:10 PM
Madonna and David Banda celebrate the release of “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones” at DiscOasis
Photo: Ricardo Gomes

Madonna's son David Banda is en vogue — and she knows it.

The "Like a Virgin" singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate her upcoming Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and amid discussing her legendary catalog of music, she also mentioned her incredibly fashionable son David, 16.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Madonna how "my man Dave" was doing, and the singer jokingly replied that her son was "so jealous" that she was there with Fallon while he was elsewhere. As any proud mother would do, she then made sure that Fallon knew that David is working on music of his own, telling the host that he would eventually be a guest on the late-night talk show.

Fallon raved about David just as much as his mother did, waxing poetic about his humor, charm and athleticism, coming to the conclusion that he has "something."

If you ask Madonna, though, her son has "everything."

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," she told Fallon. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch."

David has, in fact, worn dresses numerous times, including when he wore an Adidas x Gucci dress in May during an outing in New York with his famous mom. This one, though, paid homage to a dress she'd worn years prior.

It was an ode to a dress Madonna, 63, wore in 1993 — a red and white-striped Adidas dress she was photographed wearing to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle.

Madonna shared a carousel of photos of their night out together on Instagram with plenty of different views of David's dress (and Madonna's complementary black-and-white Adidas look).

david banda, madonna
Cassy Athena/Getty

David also showed off his sartorial prowess in a sweet video that Madonna shared on Instagram in July. In the video, David and one of Madonna's daughters, Estere, 9, were both dancing in the kitchen wearing dresses.

While Estere's dress was a short blue floral number, David's was a floor-length white dress that flowed while he danced.

"Cooking in the kitchen 💃🏾🕺🏾🧑🏿‍🍳 ♥️ ," Madonna wrote in the caption of the fun Instagram, where you can also see Estere's twin, Stella, in the background.

Madonna is also mom to 15-year-old Mercy James, Rocco Ritchie, 21 — whom along with David, she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — and Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon.

