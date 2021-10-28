Kim Kardashian asked the pop star if she could borrow an outfit from the fashion archive one day

Madonna Says Everyone Must 'Wear Rubber Gloves' When Touching Clothes in Her Fashion Archive

Madonna keeps her collection of iconic outfits stored in a special place. But if you're one of the lucky few who gets to go inside her fashion archive, she says there's one thing you must do before entering.

In a teaser for Madonna's addition to her Paramount+ documentary, Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A, shared by Kim Kardashian West, the SKIMS mogul asked Madonna if she's saved items from her famous wardrobe. (Kardashian West notably has an extensive fashion archive herself.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Okay queen Madonna. Do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe? And...can I wear something one day?" Kardashian West asked.

Kim Kardshian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardshian/Instagram

"That's so cute," Madonna said after seeing Kardashian West's pre-recorded video question.

She went on to say that she "of course" has a fashion archive filled with her old clothing. "It's in Brooklyn. You have to wear rubber gloves to touch anything," Madonna added.

Kim Kardshian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardshian/Instagram

Kim Kardshian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardshian/Instagram

Madonna's concert documentary Madame X began streaming on Paramount+ on Oct. 8. Paramount+ is dropping Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A with more exclusive access to the pop star on Nov. 18.

Madame X documents her last world tour, an intimate, theatrical outing on which she performed her hits, in addition to tracks off her genre-spanning 14th album Madame X, released in 2019.

Madonna filmed the documentary in Lisbon, Portugal. Madonna and her children — David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella — relocated to the coastal city in 2017 so David could play soccer there. The Grammy winner has said the local culture inspired Madame X.