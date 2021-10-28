Madonna Says Everyone Must 'Wear Rubber Gloves' When Touching Clothes in Her Fashion Archive
Kim Kardashian asked the pop star if she could borrow an outfit from the fashion archive one day
Madonna keeps her collection of iconic outfits stored in a special place. But if you're one of the lucky few who gets to go inside her fashion archive, she says there's one thing you must do before entering.
In a teaser for Madonna's addition to her Paramount+ documentary, Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A, shared by Kim Kardashian West, the SKIMS mogul asked Madonna if she's saved items from her famous wardrobe. (Kardashian West notably has an extensive fashion archive herself.)
"Okay queen Madonna. Do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe? And...can I wear something one day?" Kardashian West asked.
"That's so cute," Madonna said after seeing Kardashian West's pre-recorded video question.
She went on to say that she "of course" has a fashion archive filled with her old clothing. "It's in Brooklyn. You have to wear rubber gloves to touch anything," Madonna added.
Madonna's concert documentary Madame X began streaming on Paramount+ on Oct. 8. Paramount+ is dropping Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A with more exclusive access to the pop star on Nov. 18.
Madame X documents her last world tour, an intimate, theatrical outing on which she performed her hits, in addition to tracks off her genre-spanning 14th album Madame X, released in 2019.
Madonna filmed the documentary in Lisbon, Portugal. Madonna and her children — David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twins Estere and Stella — relocated to the coastal city in 2017 so David could play soccer there. The Grammy winner has said the local culture inspired Madame X.
In a statement at the time, the artist said: "Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity."