Madonna Reveals Her 'Beautiful' Hip Surgery Scar and Cupping Marks in Underwear Mirror Selfie

The pop icon previously showed off another scar and bandage on her right hip on Instagram in November

Madonna is on the mend and finding the beauty in her scars.

On Sunday, the 62-year-old singer shared a selection of selfies on her Instagram Story, where the "Vogue" songstress showed off a scar near her left hip, as well as a slew of marks across her legs from cupping therapy, a form of alternative medicine in which heated cups are applied to the skin to create suction and deliver a type of deep-tissue massage. Results of cupping can include decreased inflammation in the body, increased blood flow, relaxation and overall wellness.

Sporting pink hair and donning a black sports bra and matching black underwear bottoms, Madonna posed for the mirror selfie photographs as she held her phone in her hand. She accessorized her look with an array of bracelets and a colorful necklace.

Towards the bottom of each post, Madonna added a selection of hashtags as well, including, "#recovery," "#cupping," and "beautiful scar," in red font.

The latest social media post from the pop hitmaker comes about shortly after Madonna showed off another scar and bandage on her right hip on Instagram in November.

Lifting up her black silk dress as she laid across a similarly colored bed in the snapshot, the Grammy award-winning singer showed off her leg as she starred strikingly into the camera.

"Madame ❌ is a survivor #newmoon #miracles," she wrote alongside the post.

Then, in two other shots within the series, Madonna shared a photo of herself with a feather over her eye and then a video of her reading from a book.

Last December, Madonna canceled the last North American show of her Madame X tour because of an injury and shared a video of a moment in her show that requires her to ascend a ladder. Madonna wrote that the maneuvers left her in tears.

"As I climbed the ladder to sing 'Batuka' on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days," she captioned the clip on Instagram at the time. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."

The "Material Girl" singer — who resumed her tour after canceling a few dates earlier that month due to what she described as "overwhelming pain"— wrote that though she has chosen to power through in the past, she now must take precautions to avoid irreparable injuries. "I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!" she continued. “However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show."

"I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears," she added in her Instagram caption. "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body."