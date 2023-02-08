Madonna Reveals Dominatrix-Style Corset and Garter Look She Slipped Into for Grammys Afterparties

Though Madonna wore an uncharacteristically modest look while introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of their Grammy-winning single, "Unholy" at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she spiced things up for the afterparty.

On Tuesday, the "Like a Prayer" singer posted some of her favorite moments from music's biggest night on Instagram, many of which included her sexy post-show look.

The Queen of Pop, 64, rocked a black corset with lace bustier and ruched satin garter straps that hung down over her fishnet stockings. She paired a black harness and knee-high black boots with her look. Madonna traded in the white blouse and black tie for diamond chokers and necklaces that hung at various lengths, some with crosses and other pendants.

In the video montage of her favorite moments of the night, Madonna posed with Cardi B and Smith, and shared a NSFW kiss with multi-platinum songwriter and R&B artist Jozzy. Ab-Soul and DJ Honey Dijon also made cameos in the risqué footage.

Madonna and Sam Smith. Madonna/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the caption, she opened up about introducing Smith and Petras, both 30, before their "Unholy" performance on Sunday night, which made Petras the first-ever trans woman to take the stage at the event.

For more on Madonna, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna began, adding that she initially wanted to be a part of another moment before joining Smith and Petras' historic one.

Madonna. Madonna/Instagram

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️" wrote Madonna, referencing Petras' win of the best pop group/duo performance category alongside Smith.

She continued and said others decided to hone in on her appearance instead of her message.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" she continued.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she continued.

Madonna. Kevin Winter/Getty

Standing by her decision, Madonna went on to point out, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

She used a lyric from Beyoncé to continue her message: "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won't break my soul.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Shows Off Her NSFW Grammys Accessories

Madonna ended by making it clear she has no plans to stop "pushing boundaries" and wrote, "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠"