Madonna Is 'Seeking No Ones Approval' After Fans Buzz About Alleged Butt Implants

Madonna shocked fans with a surprise performance at New York City’s famed Stonewall Inn on New Year’s Eve and ever since the internet has been buzzing about her amazing show — and her backside.

Showgoers posted a series of videos from her performance (which included her 1989 hit “Like a Prayer” and a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But it was not her performance that had many people talking but rather what fans claimed was her fuller derriere, with many speculating the pop star had undergone bottom enhancement surgery or was possibly wearing padding on stage.

On Thursday, however, the superstar took to Instagram to squash the rear end discussion.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval………………😂,” the singer wrote, referencing the title of her 1985 film, Desperately Seeking Susan. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019#freedom #respect #nofear#nodiscrimination”

A representative for the music icon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Some of the backlash she received included tweets saying her alleged butt implants were “the saddest ending to 2018.”

I think the saddest ending to 2018 is finding out that Madonna got butt implants. pic.twitter.com/hhpnrllQ1E — Jennifer (@ScottishBF) January 2, 2019

Others suggested that she may have been holding a microphone pack or wallet in her back pocket.

In my opinion very stupid and sexist and discrimination. #Madonna has a perfect body she looks great!! She has the pack for the microphone in her pocket!! Luv @Madonna Madonna fans question whether the singer has had butt implants https://t.co/avsCwgXgN0 via @DailyMailCeleb — Torben Siska (@SiskaTorben) January 2, 2019

Madonna being accused of having butt implants as she debuts shocking new curves on stage. I don’t think it’s a butt implant, I think it’s a wallet stuffed with money. pic.twitter.com/zKqJ6qkfS4 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 2, 2019

RELATED: Madonna Surprises Crowd at Stonewall Inn with New Year’s Eve Performance — Backed by Son David!

But despite the gossip over her appearance, her performance, which she shared with son, David Banda, 13, who played acoustic guitar, marked a significant moment of the night.

Madonna has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community and gave a speech about equal rights prior to her set. According to Variety, Madonna has been named Stonewall’s ambassador for their 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, which launched the gay rights movement.

“I stand here proudly at the place where pride began, the legendary Stonewall Inn, on the birth of a new year,” Madonna said. “We come together tonight to celebrate 50 years of revolution.”

RELATED: Madonna’s Children Create Their Own Dance to ‘The Greatest Showman’s’ ‘Rewrite The Stars’

“If we truly look and we truly take the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color and we all need to love and be loved. As we stand here together tonight, let’s remember who we are fighting for and what we are fighting for. We are fighting for ourselves. We are fighting for each other. But truly and most importantly, what are you fighting for? We are fighting for love!”

She then asked the crowd to bring more “love and peace” into in 2019.

“In this new year, let’s commit to disarming people with unexpected acts of kindness,” she said. “Let’s be counterintuitive. Share what you know with someone you don’t agree with. Get outside your comfort zone. Let’s try to be more forgiving. Maybe we will find an opening to let the light come in. Let’s close up the distance between one human being and another. Are you ready to do that?”