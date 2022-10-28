Madonna Goes Topless in Gold Corset on Her Instagram Story: 'Went from Candy to Money'

The post comes after Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her 1992 Sex book last week, reflecting on the book's success and sexually empowering a generation of women

Published on October 28, 2022
Photo: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna is offering her 18.5 million Instagram followers some eye candy.

The Grammy Award winner, 64, went topless in a series of photos Friday on her Instagram Story, keeping her modesty with some candy emojis over her nipples. "Went from candy to money," Madonna wrote with the photos.

She wore her red hair styled long and straight, framing her bare chest and cinched waist in a gold corset with matching underwear and black fishnet stockings.

In another faceless black-and-white photo, she modeled a black bustier, featuring a colorful candy emoji over her crotch.

Madonna previously celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 Sex book last Friday with a statement on her Instagram Story, in which she called out those who have sex-shamed her while she empowered a whole new generation of stars.

"Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she started. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a w–––, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome bitches......." Madonna added, with a clown emoji.

The day after dropping her fifth studio album Erotica, Madonna released her coffee table book Sex in October 1992. The book spent three weeks atop the New York Times Best Seller list and quickly sold more than 1.5 million copies during its first and only printing, having since become a highly-coveted collector's item.

Madonna previously revealed that "sex" is what keeps her going as she participated in a YouTube Q&A in August. She also admitted that her favorite thing to make is "wait for it... love," and if she could only wear one thing for the rest of her life, it would be "my 24-karat gold vibrator necklace."

Although the Evita star has never been shy about her sex life, Madonna recently surprised fans with a TikTok video in which she appeared to come out as gay. She previously said she thinks "everybody has a bisexual nature" in a 1991 interview with The Advocate.

