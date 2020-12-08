The singer got the initials of her six kids tattooed on her inner wrist

Madonna Gets 'Very First' Tattoo in Honor of Her Six Kids — See the Photos!

Madonna is unveiling a new piece of body art that will always remind her of her children.

On Monday, the 62-year-old musician revealed that she got her first tattoo, sharing a series of photos to Instagram that documented her inking experience.

The "Vogue" artist posted pictures from her visit to the Shamrock Social Club, a tattoo parlor in Hollywood, where she can be seen speaking with the artist East Iz about her new ink.

Madonna got the letters "L R D M S E" tattooed in a typewriter-style font on the inside of her wrist as a tribute to her six children, Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 8.

"Inked for The Very First Time..............✍️," she captioned the post, also adding the hashtag, "family."

Madonna also included close-up shots of her receiving the body art as well as snaps of the tattoo parlor and the old-school car she took to the shop.

The music icon dressed comfortably and chic for her outing, wearing a Burberry argyle sweater and a black leather bomber jacket.

She also sported a black and white bandana over her mouth and nose to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer made sure to grab a few shots of figurines of the Virgin Mary, aka the Madonna, around the parlor.

The star's special tribute comes just a few weeks after she celebrated Thanksgiving with all six of her children.

Following the holiday, the "Material Girl" singer shared personal footage on Instagram of herself spending time with her kids during their family Thanksgiving celebration.

"A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks. 🙏🏼," Madonna captioned the post.

In the clip, the artist smiles as she poses with her kids, as the family then breaks off to enjoy the quality time together, playing guitar and lounging while dressed up for the occasion. Madonna also sits on Ahlamalik Williams' lap at one point, watching as her kids play.

Madonna has posted several glimpses from the at-home Thanksgiving festivities, including on the holiday when she wrote, "So much to be Grateful for..........today and everyday.!!! Lets start with a Dance. 🦃🕺🏾."