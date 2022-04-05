Madonna also has tattoos of her six children's initials, a Hebrew word, a design from Kabbalah and an "X" in honor of her most recent album

Madonna Gets Another Tattoo as a Tribute to Her Late Mom: 'My Turn to Bleed for My Mother'

Madonna has added to her collection of body art.

The music icon, 63, posted a video and images to her Instagram account on Monday that show her going under the needle for some new ink on her wrist.

The tattoo says "Maman" — the French word for "mother" — and is in honor of Madonna's late mom and namesake, Madonna Louise Fortin, who died in 1963 when the singer was 5 years old.

In the Instagram video she shared, Madonna is heard saying, "I'm doing this for my mother."

As Sly and the Family Stone's track "Family Affair" plays, a tattoo artist at Brooklyn parlor Lovers & Killers is seen working on Madonna's right wrist, adding the word just beneath her "X" tattoo, which is in honor of her 2019 album Madame X.

Later in the clip, the "Vogue" singer is heard saying, "Because when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed."

Madonna Is Grateful for Her Six Children: "You're All Pieces of My Heart"

"It's all connected," she continues. She also tells son David Banda, who comes to check on her progress, "I can't put my mother's name, because it's the same as mine. It would look like I put my own damn name on my arm!"

"True, true," David, 16, replies.

Once the tattoo is completed, Madonna tells the camera, "My mother bled for me, and so I'm bleeding for her. It's a family affair."

She echoed the same sentiment in the caption to her video post, writing, "My turn to bleed for my mother."

The death of Madonna's mother has served as inspiration in her work throughout her music career, from "Promise to Try" off of her hit 1989 album Like a Prayer and "Mer Girl" from 1998's Ray of Light to 2003's "Mother and Father" on her record American Life. She has repeatedly mentioned it as a formative experience in her youth, including in her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, Madonna shared several further photos of the new ink, along with ones of her other recent tattoo — a "tree of life" geometric design popular in the Kabbalistic tradition she follows.

Images also showed David appearing to have the same tattoo on his arm to match his mother.

Madonna's other tattoos include her first from 2020, a string of letters made up of the first initials of all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 9.