Like Mother, Like Daughter! Why Madonna Encourages Lourdes Leon to Embrace Unshaven Armpits

Madonna‘s raised her daughter Lourdes Leon into a confident woman that isn’t afraid to defy beauty standards, especially when it comes to embracing her body hair.

The 22-year-old rising model continues to show off underarm and leg hair, something her “Material Girl” mom has also been very open about.

“I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that,” Madonna told Harper’s Bazaar in 2013, when asked about making statements with her beauty choices growing up. “So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

And Madonna, 60, still proudly flaunts her body hair. The pop star revealed a photo of herself in March 2014 wearing a push-up bra and lifting up one arm to reveal her unshaved armpit hair. “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!

#artforfreedom #rebelheart#revolutionoflove,” Madonna captioned the statement-making selfie.

Now that Leon is in her early twenties, she’s attempting to make similar bold beauty choices like her mom. At the beginning of 2018, Madonna posted a shot of herself and Leon celebrating New Year’s Day, which featured the model’s arms lifted and showed her growing underarm hair.

Wow the movement has a long way to go still if a little underarm hair gets the masses this worked up — ayshacoco (@coco_aysha) January 1, 2018

While some people criticized Leon’s choice to not shave on social media, most applauded the star for embracing her natural body hair. “As long as she uses soap & deodorant it’s all good. Women have been forced to shave. By men to fit an image of what they want women to be. ALL women have hair there. We’re just not used to seeing it,” one fan tweeted.

The model has also hit the runway at New York Fashion Week rocking unshaved legs.

In Sept. 2018, Leon walked the Gypsy Sport runway in collaboration with Tumblr wearing risqué shell pasties connected to a body chain and tattered jeans that exposed nearly all of the hair on her legs.

Most recently, the star confidently walked the red carpet at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event Monday night in New York City wearing a semi-sheer white dress that bared her right breast under a sheer panel. Leon paired the daring mini dress with a pair of white sandals, which also showed off her unshaven legs.