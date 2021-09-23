Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Bra and Thigh-High Boots for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Lourdes Leon teased her debut appearance in the third Savage X Fenty show, premiering Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime

Lourdes Leon is ready for her Savage X Fenty debut!

On Wednesday, Madonna's daughter, 24, teased her appearance in the third installment of Rihanna's annual lingerie extravaganza by revealing her eye-catching ensemble for the virtual fashion show, premiering Sept. 24 on Amazon Prime.

The model posed for a series of sultry shots, showing off her figure in a teal bra and matching panties, which were paired with thigh-high boots and a robe. She also rocked graphic eye makeup and a nude lip, while her dark hair was styled in an edgy updo.

The Savage X Fenty show will mark the second time Leon has graced a runway. In 2018, she walked for the first time in Gypsy Sport's Spring 2019 presentation during New York Fashion Week.

As always, Rihanna recruited a star-studded lineup of models, musicians and more all representing a diverse group of backgrounds, body types and ages for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

lourdes leon Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

According to a press release, the event "will combine fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture, highlighting the newest assortment of Savage X Fenty styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting and filming techniques."

All of the designs in the new collection will be available to shop at Savage X Fenty and in the Amazon Fashion store right after the show airs.

Earlier this month, Leon also made her debut at the Met Gala in New York City, wearing a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott ensemble — complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt, both covered in sequin embellishments.

Her appearance at the 2021 Costume Institute Gala came after she covered the September issue of Vogue for the magazine's feature story, "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry." She was photographed alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi, and Yumi Nu.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told the magazine, explaining that she paid her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, away from the glitz of Hollywood.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Skin and Armpit Hair in Sparkly Bra Top for 2021 Met Gala Debut

And while Leon, who is Madonna's firstborn with ex Carlos Leon, said she is making a life of her own, she explained to Vogue that she and her famous mother share a love of dancing.