Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!

Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style.

The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January.

With her own signature style and daring expression, Madonna's oldest daughter, 26, has made a strong entrance into the fashion industry.

Though the cross Leon accessorized with channels her superstar mom's iconic "Like A Prayer" era, the model makes the vibe her own with her long black nails, jet-black straight hair and delicate tattoos.

The model and dancer exuded confidence in the look and threw up peace signs and a pout for photographers at the iconic New York City affair, also attended by Kylie Jenner, Tinashe and Laverne Cox, to name a few. Inside the event, guests were entertained with voguers behind lit screens — in a nod to '90s Mugler fashion — along with cabaret and burlesque by Amanda Lepore.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Leon, a dancer herself, graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan. She went on to study at University of Michigan like her mom, then transferred to a dance conservatory at SUNY Purchase and has been back in N.Y.C. ever since, living in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.

After deciding she wanted to model, she landed her first runway gig for Gypsy Sport's spring/summer 2019 show at New York Fashion Week.

Her second-ever runway appearance was for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show in September 2021.

Leon also appeared in the Savage x Fenty "Love On the Edge" Valentine's Day campaign this past January, modeling alongside Rihanna, 34, plus Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja and Evan Leff.

After gracing the cover of Vogue in Sept. 2021, the artist told the outlet that her upbringing was a lot different than many assume. "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," she said, noting that she paid her own way through school, only to find that movement was her true passion.

"A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she added to Vogue. "You're using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."