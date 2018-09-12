Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon, 21, Walks in NYFW Wearing Risqué Seashell Bra and Unshaven Legs

Masato Onoda/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Madonna’s 21-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, generally keeps a low profile from the public eye, but she always makes an exception for New York Fashion Week. Last year, Leon made a front row appearance at the Jeremy Scott show and this year, she surprised everyone by hitting the runway in a very risqué look.

Leon walked the Gypsy Sport runway wearing nothing on top but skimpy seashell pasties with several seashell-adorned bodychains. She also modeled high-waisted underwear which peeked out above her low-rise tattered jeans that were so distressed, they exposed most of her unshaven legs.

The show only got more wild and unconventional from there. Models walked down the runway completely exposed wearing a jacket with nothing underneath, and one male model wore a skimpy thong down the runway.

Leon has always been a long proponent of showing off her body hair, just like her superstar mom. In a sweet New Year’s Eve photo, Madonna posed with Leon who had her arms around her mother, exposing her hairy armpits that sent the internet into a deep divide over the issue.

But it was Leon’s mom who actually was an early supporter of the look when she showed off her own hairy pits on social media in 2014 writing, “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!”

Madonna explained her statement-making choices in 2011. “I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn’t fit into that,” Madonna told Harper’s Bazaar. “So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

This isn’t the first time Leon’s booked a high-profile modeling gig. In 2016 she starred in Stella McCartney’s ad campaign for the new perfume, POP and just this year she posed for Vogue Germany. She’s even hit the catwalk before, walking hand-in-hand with Kelly Osbourne at Madonna’s Material Girl show in 2011.