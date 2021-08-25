Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Lands New Swarovski Campaign After Gracing Cover of Vogue

Madonna's firstborn child, Lourdes Leon, has made a name for herself by modeling for Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney and more

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon landed a new modeling gig.

The 24-year-old model and actress is the face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign, which the brand says will "serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations."

Leon, who is Madonna's firstborn with ex Carlos Leon, takes on Gen Z trends as she models a belly-baring halter crop top, low-rise jeans and her hair worn in center part with pieces of Swarovski jewels draped across her body — and teeth, with tiny jewels spotted in her grill.

Madonna's daughter is no stranger to modeling: Leon has previously worked with Parade x Juicy Couture, Gypsy Sport and Stella McCartney. She also famously once flaunted her unshaved armpit hair in a Marc Jacobs campaign.

Most recently, Leon was one of eight models who graced the cover of Vogue's September issue. For the cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry," Leon was photographed alongside Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu.

Vogue’s September 2021 Cover Credit: Ethan James Green/Vogue

In the issue, Leon got candid about being the daughter of one of the most famous pop stars of all time.

"People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told the magazine, explaining that she paid her own college tuition and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick, away from the glitz of Hollywood.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon Credit: Madonna/Instagram

Although it is important for Leon to pave her own way in life, she and mom Madonna do share a love of something in common — dancing.