Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stars in New Make Up For Ever Campaign — See Her Dreamy Pics!

Leon stars alongside singer Gianni Mae and actress Guan Xiaotong in the new ads

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 17, 2023 10:00 AM
Lourdes Leon Stars in Make Up For Ever's Newest Campaign
Photo: Courtesy Make Up For Ever

Lourdes Leon is officially a beauty gal.

Madonna's daughter just landed her first makeup campaign as one of the new faces of Make Up For Ever's latest launch for HD Skin Powder Foundation.

The budding singer and model, who also goes by Lola and Lolahol, wears a neutral-toned brown catsuit in her campaign images and video — which are all about the neutral tones of the foundation. Her long brown hair is sleek and straight, so as to not detract from the makeup on her face.

Leon, 26, poses with the new powder foundation, as if swiping the formula onto her face. And while her look is overall neutral and natural, her eyes have a pop of color with an icy blue eyeliner on her lower waterline. A nude shade coats her lips and matches her nude French manicure.

Lourdes Leon Stars in Make Up For Ever's Newest Campaign
Courtesy Make Up For Ever

The campaign photos allow a few of Leon's small tattoos to have their moment in the spotlight, including her "Mom" and "Dad" tattoos — for Madonna and Carlos Leon — on her hands and the butterflies over her heart.

Lourdes Leon Stars in Make Up For Ever's Newest Campaign
Courtesy Make Up For Ever

Make Up For Ever's new launch follows the release of the brand's HD Skin Liquid Foundation. The new powder formula comes in 38 shades and offers 24 hours of blurring, mattifying and comfort. The compact comes with a unique sponge with two different textures so you can adjust how much coverage you're getting. Singer Gianni Mae and actress Guan Xiaotong also star in the new global campaign.

Leon has been paving a path through the fashion and beauty industries lately. Not only has she been attending high-profile award shows and fashion shows, but she's been turning heads on the runway too. Most recently, she walked in Luis De Javier's show during New York Fashion Week just days ago.

To strut the runway, Leon donned a sculpted fiery-red mini dress with lace-up back — complete with pointy devil horns on her chest.

lourdes leon
Ron Adar/Shutterstock

The bold bodice was accompanied by an even more devilish hat made of black denim and more horns atop her head. The headwear was finished with yellow and red accents as well as a "D" front and center — featuring its own set of horns.

The star wore knee-high scarlet socks and stilettos, perfectly matching the ruby dress. For glam, Leon had cherry red lips, matching nails and the trend on everyone's forehead: bleached brows.

Leon donned another fiery red dress for the Grammys at the beginning of the month. She hit the red carpet in a red-hot dress by AREA that served Jessica Rabbit realness. Her red ponte jersey crystal-embellished gown — featuring crystal pyramid cups — is from the fashion house's FW22 collection.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

She completed her look with a matching red Judith Leiber bag, Gianvito Rossi heels, chunky jewelry — including a cross necklace — and bright red nails. She wore her dark hair long and sleek with a modern part down the middle.

