Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie

The 25-year-old model and tastemaker paired a purple oversize sweater with matching track pants for her cozy, pared-down look

Lourdes Leon can rock any look!

Madonna's 25-year-old daughter showed off her natural look Thursday in a rare mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Story. The model went makeup-free and opted for a purple oversized sweater and cozy track pants, which she tucked into a pair of black pointed-toe boots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Leon tied the outfit together with a pair of hoops earrings and a high ponytail.

lourdes leon Credit: lourdes leon/ instagram

Earlier in the week, Leon shared a trio of images of her modeling in a photoshoot for Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day lingerie collection created and modeled by Rihanna for the label's "Love On the Edge" campaign.

"Fun fact: Rihanna's lingerie label reached a $1 billion valuation in 2021 🤍 ," Leon wrote alongside a photo of herself playing with her hair while in a sultry pose on a rounded white couch from the shoot.

In each of the photos, Leon wore a strappy sexy red bra and matching fishnets underneath a sheer flowing robe.

lourdes Credit: Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also posing in photos in the unisex line of bras, panties, boxers, bodysuits and pajamas are Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja and Evan Leff.

The Valentine's Day collection of Savage x Fenty lingerie drops on January 20.

Leon first modeled for Savage X Fenty in a September 2021 fashion show that aired on Amazon Prime. The model gushed over Rihanna and her inclusive designs on her Instagram page at the time.

savage x fenty's new valentine's day campaign Credit: Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

"I love @badgalriri because not only is my sis beautiful and talented, but she loves women and is striving to create a world of inclusivity and visibility," Leon wrote alongside a video previewing the event. Thank you for having me be a part of this project."

That same month, Leon made a statement during her very first appearance at the Met Gala by posing for the cameras with her unshaven armpit visible. The model also flaunted her armpit hair a few months prior while posing for a Marc Jacobs ad.