Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie
Lourdes Leon can rock any look!
Madonna's 25-year-old daughter showed off her natural look Thursday in a rare mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Story. The model went makeup-free and opted for a purple oversized sweater and cozy track pants, which she tucked into a pair of black pointed-toe boots.
Leon tied the outfit together with a pair of hoops earrings and a high ponytail.
Earlier in the week, Leon shared a trio of images of her modeling in a photoshoot for Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day lingerie collection created and modeled by Rihanna for the label's "Love On the Edge" campaign.
"Fun fact: Rihanna's lingerie label reached a $1 billion valuation in 2021 🤍 ," Leon wrote alongside a photo of herself playing with her hair while in a sultry pose on a rounded white couch from the shoot.
In each of the photos, Leon wore a strappy sexy red bra and matching fishnets underneath a sheer flowing robe.
Also posing in photos in the unisex line of bras, panties, boxers, bodysuits and pajamas are Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja and Evan Leff.
The Valentine's Day collection of Savage x Fenty lingerie drops on January 20.
Leon first modeled for Savage X Fenty in a September 2021 fashion show that aired on Amazon Prime. The model gushed over Rihanna and her inclusive designs on her Instagram page at the time.
"I love @badgalriri because not only is my sis beautiful and talented, but she loves women and is striving to create a world of inclusivity and visibility," Leon wrote alongside a video previewing the event. Thank you for having me be a part of this project."
That same month, Leon made a statement during her very first appearance at the Met Gala by posing for the cameras with her unshaven armpit visible. The model also flaunted her armpit hair a few months prior while posing for a Marc Jacobs ad.
"Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand," said a press release regarding the shoot.