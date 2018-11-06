Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, Rocks Leg Hair and Shows Off Her Nipple on the Red Carpet

Lourdes Leon knows how to make a statement.

On Monday, Madonna‘s daughter, 22, walked the red carpet at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event in a gauzy white dress that bared her right breast under a sheer panel and showed off her unshaven legs.

She paired the structured look with chunky earrings, matching heels and a snakeskin purse and pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Leon, who dated 22-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet when they were high schoolers, is no stranger to proudly rocking her natural body. In September, she strutted down the Gypsy Sport runway at New York Fashion Week with her leg hair on display in ripped jeans and covered her breasts in seashell pasties.

She takes style inspiration from her famous mom. In 2014, the “Like a Virgin” singer, 60, flaunted her armpit hair on Instagram. “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!” Madonna captioned the picture.

On New Year’s Eve in 2017, Leon followed suit in a photo that Madonna shared on Instagram. Wearing bright red lipstick and leaving her armpits unshaven, Leon put her hands around her mom.

“We are Ready For You 2018!” Madonna wrote.

