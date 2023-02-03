Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Seemingly Denied Entry to Marc Jacobs Fashion Show for Being Late

"Let her in! Let her in!" chanted the crowd outside the Marc Jacobs NYC fashion show on Thursday as the model and singer tried to get through security

Published on February 3, 2023 01:02 PM
Lourdes Leon and companion. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lourdes Leon's seat was empty at Thursday night's Marc Jacobs fashion show in NYC.

The Go artist and rising fashion muse, 26, appeared to have missed the show when she arrived at the Park Avenue Armory right as the designer's Spring 2023 collection was hitting the runway.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the former model — who starred in her own Marc Jacobs campaign in 2021 — is seen walking toward the entrance of the show when several security guards tell her the doors are closed, denying her entry. Leon's mom Madonna, The Queen of Pop, is a longtime muse of the label and a dear friend of the designer.

The video shows Leon and a companion start to laugh when the crowd starts chanting "Let her in! Let her in!" One bystander even yells, "You don't know who that is?"

After she and her companion realize they aren't getting in, Leon shields her face and returns to the SUV she arrived in.

Though she didn't get in, Leon was dressed to impress in a show-stopping all-denim look. The singer paired a denim button-up bustier with a long denim skirt with a high slit in the front. She capped off the look with a short denim jacket she wore off her shoulders, a frayed denim handbag, and white lace-up, knee-high boots.

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Seemingly Denied Entry to Marc Jacobs NYC Show
Lourdes Leon. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Reps for Leon and Marc Jacobs didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While Leon didn't get to see the show, several other fashion-forward celebrities sat front row, including Emily Ratajkowski, who revealed her latest hair transformation.

The model, 31, debuted a short banged bob as she posed for photos with fashion designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild and model Ashley Graham.

The mom of one showed off her new cut, which had been styled into tousled waves, as she arrived at the show in a camel-colored sheer top, brown pants and a brown zip-up jacket featuring a gray fur-lined collar.

As well as chopping off her long brunette locks, Ratajkowski also opted for a much darker shade of hair color.

Ratajkowski also posted a video of her new look on TikTok. In the clip, she can be seen lip-syncing to a viral TikTok audio in the back of a car and pouting and posing for the camera.

Graham, 35, who recently celebrated the first birthday of her twin sons Malachi and Roman, rocked a bright blue sweater dress and white block heels. Hilton Rothschild was demure in a long black dress, over-the-elbow leather gloves, and her hair pulled up into a messy blonde bun. She topped off her look with a silver chain and black heels.

