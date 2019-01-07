Lourdes Leon just did an impromptu modeling shoot — photographed by her famous mom!

In an Instagram post posted by her mother, international pop star Madonna, the 22-year-old rising model poses beachside working a natural, makeup-free look while wearing a light purple bikini with blue denim shorts. She holds a bottle of Corona beer in hand.

The 60-year-old music sensation captioned the photo saying, “Girl On A Beach …………..💜 #firstborn #firstlove #lola“.

Like her mother, Leon has made it clear that she has no shame in embracing every part of her body — including her body hair.

Back in 2014, the Madonna took to Instagram to reveal her unshaved armpit hair. “Long hair…… Don’t Care!!!!!!

#artforfreedom #rebelheart#revolutionoflove,” she captioned the daring photo.

Madonna opened up to Harper’s Bazaar back in 2013 about why it was important to her to buck traditional standards of beauty.

“I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys,” she said. ” I knew I couldn’t fit into that. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits.”

The 22-year-old rising model has also adopted her mom’s “body hair, don’t care” philosophy.

For New York Fashion Week, Leon took the Gypsy Sport runway in Sept. 2018 rocking a bare look with seashell pasties and tattered jeans which exposed her unshaven legs.

And in 2017, Madonna shared a photo with her first born, where Leon confidently displays her unshaved armpit hair to the camera with a big smile on her face.

“We are Ready For You 2018! ♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿 #llove ♥️,” Madonna captioned the picture.