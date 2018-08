After Madonna – clad in a tulle skirt, garters, a white bustier and a “Boy Toy” belt buckle – writhed her way through the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, underwear was suddenly the new outerwear. “It’s not like I was saying, ‘Don’t pay attention to the clothes – to the lingerie – I’m wearing,’ ” she told Rolling Stone. “Actually, the fact that I was wearing those clothes was meant to drive home the point that you can be sexy and strong at the same time. In a way, it was necessary to wear the clothes.”