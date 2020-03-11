Madison Prewett from The Bachelor Uses This Under-$10 Mascara to Achieve Her Long Lashes

Image zoom ABC

Tuesday night’s dramatic finale of The Bachelor left many unanswered questions. Will bachelor Peter Weber and his leading lady Madison Prewett rekindle their relationship? Will Barb Weber ever approve of her son’s love interest? Will we find out why Kelley Flanagan was at the live finale but not the Women Tell All episode? Our heads are spinning with thoughts. But one thing we no longer have to wonder about is how Prewett achieves her now-iconic eyelashes that have taken the Internet by storm.

Thanks to one sleuthing Bachelor Nation viewer, we discovered that the secret to Prewett’s signature spider-like lashes is Maybelline’s Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara. In episode 7, the camera shows Prewett applying coats of the drugstore mascara to her top and bottom lashes while getting ready for her second one-on-one date with Weber in Lima, Peru.

The Maybelline mascara claims to “instantly build 70 percent longer-looking lashes with luminous shine.” Its formula is infused with pro-vitamin B-5 to elongate, smooth, and condition lashes, giving them a dramatic and glossy finish. But what really makes this a good lengthening mascara is its Grip & Extend brush that grabs and evenly coats each lash from every angle — and Prewett’s brow-kissing eyelashes are definitely an indication of its volumizing and lengthening powers.

In fact, she’s not the only one who loves this drugstore beauty buy. Hundreds of Walmart customers have given the Maybelline Stiletto Lash Washable mascara five-star reviews, with some saying they’ve been using it for years. To apply, simply wiggle the wand from the root of your lashes upward until you’ve achieved your desired length. The company also recommends not letting the mascara dry in between coats.

If you want lashes as dramatic as the season finale of The Bachelor, scroll down to shop the secret to Prewett’s long lashes for less than $10 at Walmart.

