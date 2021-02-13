Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy Says Getting Plastic Surgery 'Gave Me My Confidence Back'
"Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more," Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said
Madison LeCroy is opening up about her decision to get plastic surgery.
On Saturday, the Southern Charm star, 30, revealed on Instagram that she recently got plastic surgery after "no longer [feeling] confident in my own skin." The reality star posted a black-and-white photo of herself in which she is half-naked and covering her breasts with her arm. LeCroy tagged O'Neill Plastic Surgery in the picture.
"Plastic surgery. Two words I hadn't given much thought to. I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery," she said. "However, after giving birth to an 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin."
"I've always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don't quite bounce back to where they were originally," LeCroy explained. "Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O'Neill and he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about."
The mom of one also said women need to support other women if they want to do something to "boost their confidence and self-worth."
"Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more. If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it!" she wrote. "If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them! Just like Dolly Parton said, 'If I see something saggin', baggin' or dragin' [sic] I'm gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked.' 😜."
LeCroy also shared with her followers a photo of what her breasts looked like in a bikini before her plastic surgery.
The reality star reposted a photo to her Instagram Stories that she had previously shared in August. "Before," LeCroy wrote alongside an arrow pointing to her chest.
The Bravo star received praise and support from many of her followers in the comments of her post. "So gorgeous 😍🙌❤️," wrote singer Maggie Koerner, while Southern Charm guest star Venita Aspen replied, "😍😍😍😍😍😍."
Summer House alum Ashley McAtee Wirkus added, "I can relate so much and know one day this mama is going to get the much needed confidence boost after having babies 👏."