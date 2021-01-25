The Instagram clap back comes after the Southern Charm star confirmed she had a brief fling with Kristin Cavallari 's ex, Jay Cutler , by sharing screenshots of old text messages between the two of them

Madison LeCroy Slams Mom-Shamer Who Said to 'Cover Up': 'Do You Suggest I Wear a Turtleneck?'

Madison LeCroy is still unbothered.

After showing off her figure in an Instagram bikini post simply captioned "unbothered" on Sunday, the Southern Charm star posted another swimsuit-clad snap, this time wearing a black one-piece, a Dior visor, oversize black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

"Blocking more than the 🌞" LeCroy wrote alongside the photo.

And she wasn't kidding — when one Instagram user told her to "be decent and cover up" because she's a mom, the reality star responded with a very direct clap back.

"I am a mom captain obvious," she wrote, adding, "Do you suggest I wear a turtleneck."

On Sunday, the reality star made headlines when she confirmed she had a brief fling with Kristin Cavallari's ex, Jay Cutler, by sharing screenshots of old text messages between the two of them.

"Jay reached out to Madison and they spent time together. She flew out to see him after filming the Southern Charm reunion last month," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Prior to sharing her text messages, LeCroy posted a photo on her Instagram Story on Saturday of herself drinking a large margarita, writing on the snap, "Cheatin." Then on Sunday, the mother of one shared a video of herself talking to the camera while sitting outside and saying, "It looks to me like I'm going to have to drop some receipts. Hate to do that... but."

Next, LeCroy shared a screenshot of her alleged texts with Cutler, 37, on her Instagram Story. In the first message, LeCroy, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, asked Cutler, who lives in Nashville, "What are you coming here for? Cause you didn't tell me anything."

"To hang out with you," said Cutler, to which the Bravo star responded, "Well you've got to ask me."

When Cutler asked LeCroy if she wanted to hang out next week, she said, "Ask me or tell me you already booked it."

"Don't stress about it," Cutler responded. "I brought the flight yesterday because it was the last direct one. If it doesn't work out I can change it to some other time." He then texted back, "Perfect."

Meanwhile, some online fans are speculating that LeCroy deleted some of her text message responses to Cutler before posting her "receipts" publicly.

In their second conversation, which seemingly occurred more recently, LeCroy's first message to Cutler read, "Why would I do that." Cutler responded, "It was insinuated and my name was also brought into it which I don't appreciate."

LeCroy replied, "Jay I've done nothing but respect you and your privacy. I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything to jeopardize you and your family."

"Didn't seem like that was the case," said Cutler. "Maybe it was accidental. I don't know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other and move forward. At the very least. "

Then, LeCroy said to Cutler, "I am disgusted by this whole situation. You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that may be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interesting in something real you shouldn't have..." the text message said, with the next word being blocked out before it concluded, "with me."

LeCroy wrote on the post, "Kept my mouth shut until I got called a liar..."

LeCroy also shared a selfie of herself and Cutler on her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, "Too bad it didn't work out" over the snap.