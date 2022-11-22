Madison LeCroy Cried the First Time She Put on Her Wedding Dress Because She 'Loved It So Much'

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy and her fiancé Brett Randle wed during a romantic destination ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Saturday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 02:49 PM
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Wedding
Photo: Ryan Ray

Madison LeCroy envisioned herself as a bride dressed in white since she was 6 years old. On Saturday, she made her wedding dreams come to life with romance, glamour and, of course, charm.

On Nov. 19, the Southern Charm star, 32, wed her fiancé Brett Randle during an intimate destination ceremony in Mexico's Riviera Maya and opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the details behind her not one, but two, wedding gowns.

Part of LeCroy's search for the dress took place in Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, where she tried on "hundreds of gowns."

However, among all of the pieces she encountered — and loved — it was a white Reem Acra dress from the luxury fashion retailer that ultimately stole her heart.

"When I first put this one on, I cried because I loved it so much. Problem was, there wasn't a dress I didn't like at Bergdorf, so I ultimately left the store still searching for 'the one' because I felt I needed to try on everything that was out there," LeCroy tells PEOPLE. "Then the more and more I tried things on, I realize nothing compared to it; I couldn't stop thinking and talking about it. So I ended up flying back to New York and getting it."

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Wedding
Madison LeCroy. Ryan Ray

LeCroy walked barefoot down the aisle in a gown that featured a sweetheart neckline, cap sleeves and a fitted bodice with a full skirt.

She accessorized with a long tulle veil atop her half-up, half-down hairdo (styled by hairstylist Patrick Navarro), Nicole Rose pearl earrings and a bouquet of white peonies that matched the sweet floral appliqués on her dress.

"It was a real lesson in trusting your gut, which I would tell brides to do for everything," LeCroy shares on finding her dress. "You will get a special feeling that I can't describe when it is right. It's the same feeling I have about Brett. When you know, you know."

After saying their I Dos and enjoying a Southern-inspired meal during the reception, the newlyweds and their 40 guests celebrated with fireworks.

LeCroy changed into a knee-length tuxedo lace Zimmerman dress with pearl-dazzled heels for the evening festivities. "Why not? I would do four if I could," she teased of her dual bridal wardrobe.

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Wedding
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle. Ryan Ray

LeCroy and Randle's nuptials came three days after their first courthouse ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on Nov. 16.

Having an elaborate bash wasn't in the cards for the couple. LeCroy says they would've eloped if it wasn't for her 10-year-old son, Hudson (who she shares with her ex-husband).

For the traditional, close-to-home occasion, LeCroy took on a vintage chapel feel dressed in a white strapless mini dress, a veil on top of her chignon hairstyle and pearl-trimmed Chanel cat-eye sunglasses.

"Get in honey, we're going to Mexico. Literally last week my family showed a video of my 5 yr old self singing this song we all had chills… when you know you know 🤍," she wrote on Instagram announcing the big news.

LeCroy and Randle first met in April 2021 and shared the news of their engagement in October that year, after six months of dating. Randle proposed with a ring he designed with Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry.

"I turned to my friends and said, 'That's him, y'all. I'm marrying that man,' " she told PEOPLE at the time. "There's something about him that I've never felt before in my entire life. I knew right then."

