The One Thing Tennis Superstar Madison Keys Always Travels With (Besides Her Tennis Racquet)

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Madison Keys, 23, is the No. 12-ranked women’s singles tennis player on the circuit (recently making it to the third round at Wimbledon), which means she’s got a lot of tournaments to attend – and which also means that she’s got to be prepared to combat jet lag the second she gets off the plane. Her trick? Try to get a workout in as soon as she lands: “My priority when I get off the plane and get to a city is get situated at the hotel and then go on site and get a good practice in. Sometimes working out can help with getting over jet lag as well.”

When you live on planes and in hotels, it helps to have a packing routine and know what will keep you comfortable no matter how cold a plane or how humid a hotel room. So Keys swears by one item to multitask in any situation: “I always travel with a cashmere blanket – I take it everywhere with me!” (Try this Fraas throw currently marked way down, or try Nadaam’s full $250 set, which includes socks, an eye mask and a carrying case to use to sheath those questionable airplane pillows.)

Keys, who has partnered with Acuvue as part of its See It Through campaign, also says she’s partial to the brand’s 1-Day Oasys lenses for travel as well: “It’s so great that I can just throw them away at the end of the day instead of trying to clean and keep track of them and be worried about that on a trip.” She says she also likes the part of the trip when she can stop worrying about her training regimen and try the local cuisine: “Once I am done with the tournament, I try to take a day and do some sightseeing and taste the local food, as I have a pretty strict diet during tournaments!”