Over 1,600 Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Comfy Madewell T-Shirt, and It’s on Sale for Just $15

Image zoom

When you think of basic wardrobe essentials, a perfect t-shirt is probably at the top of the list. But with so many variations to choose from, finding the best one to fit your style can be a bit difficult. Luckily, we found a t-shirt that checks all of the boxes: the Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee from Madewell.

It may seem like just another average t-shirt, but over 1,600 Nordstrom shoppers gave this wardrobe staple a perfect five-star rating — and for good reason. Made from 100 percent cotton, the tee is lightweight, ultra comfy, and stylish. Currently available in five colors including black, white, grey, cream, and mustard, it will go with everything in your closet and can easily be dressed up or down.

“A great, not so basic white tee. I’m planning to pair it with everything from suits to jeans and shorts,” one shopper wrote. “Well fitting and slightly tapered. Not too tight or too loose. A must have for loads of styles.”

RELATED: Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Ultra-Comfy Maxi Dress, and It’s on Sale for $39

Besides the flattering v-neck silhouette and cute breast pocket detail, the short-sleeve tee even has side slits at the bottom hem so it can be half-tucked into pants, shorts, or a skirt — turning any outfit into a casual-yet-trendy look that would make Tan France proud.

The best part? It’s currently on sale for just $15 at Nordstrom. So whether you’re looking to refresh your t-shirt collection or stock up on a new style for spring, shopping this versatile Madewell tee on sale is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Image zoom

Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee, $14.63 (orig. $19.50); nordstrom.com