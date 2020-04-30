Meghan Markle’s Beloved Madewell Tote Comes in a Backpack Version That’s Majorly Discounted Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you haven’t noticed, we (and the rest of the world) love to copy Meghan Markle’s style, and an outfit she wore during her tour in South Africa will always remain one of our all-time favorites. Her simple denim jacket over a white button-down shirt with black jeans and woven slip-ons is not only something we could easily replicate with pieces from our own closet, but also attainable, all the way down to the accessories.

What we loved most about the look was that she carried the canvas Madewell Transport Tote — one of the most affordable bags we’ve ever seen her with. Thanks to the Markle Sparkle, the bag gained such popularity after being spotted in her hands that it sold out immediately when it first became available at Nordstrom. But we just discovered that her Madewell tote comes in a sleek backpack version too, and it’s majorly discounted right now.

The Charleston Backpack has the same utilitarian vibes as Meghan’s beloved tote with its army green textured canvas material and similar cognac brown leather detailing along the zippers. It features a top handle and straps made from the same soft Italian leather to match the trim. The backpack is spacious enough to carry your everyday essentials and has a zippered front pocket for your loose items and a roomy interior sleeve that can fit a 13-inch laptop.

It normally retails for $98, but for a very limited time, you can snag it for a whopping $63 off at Nordstrom Rack. The discount department store is offering an extra 30 percent off a huge selection of its already marked down handbags, knocking the price down to just $35 for Madewell’s backpack version of Meghan Markle’s tote.

This incredible offer ends tonight, so add it to your cart before then — and maybe check out some of the handbags and wallets in Nordstrom Rack’s sale section while you’re there.

Buy It! Madewell The Charleston Backpack, $34.98 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

