Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, and Jessica Biel All Shop This Affordable Brand — and It’s Having a Massive Sale

Sales are already a big deal in and of themselves — but when the sale is quite literally called The Big Deal Sale, then you know it must be one for the shopping history books. While you may think that after the Fourth of July holiday, the discounts start to simmer, Madewell’s massive end-of-season sale is here to offer a second chance at scoring once-in-lifetime prices if you’re already feeling the post-holiday shopping blues.

Madewell’s prices are already good for the quality you get. Its move-with-you jeans, which Lucy Hale loves, only get better with each wear and typically retail for around $100 a pop; the tees, which Roberts is a fan of, offer smooth-as-butter softness for a reasonable $40-ish; and the $100 one-and-done jumpsuits that Obama loves offer stylish comfort in seconds.

But right now, during Madewell’s giant end-of-season sale, the prices are even better. The Big Deal event is offering an additional 30 percent already-marked-down pieces (there are just over 1,000 items included in the sale), with a select few going for as much as an extra 50 percent off their lowest price. It’s a big deal. All you have to do is use the promo code GIANT at checkout to see the price drop oh-so low.

Best Deals to Shop From Madewell’s Big Deal Sale

A thousand-plus pieces means lots of time scrolling, but we did some of the hard work, picking out those can’t-pass-up buys. There are even some celeb-loved items included in the sale, too, so of course we decided to highlight those as well.

Witherspoon’s exact spring-perfect quilted jacket is super marked-down right now; this Roberts-approved gingham jumpsuit is also on super sale, thought it’s only available in limited sizes; and the snake-print version of a Holmes-loved crossbody bag is more than half-off for a limited time.

Shop our favorite pieces included in Madewell’s biggest summer sale below. Word to the wise: Everything’s selling out quickly, so don’t wait too long to scoop ‘em up.

Buy It! Button Waist Wrap Midi Dress, $42.49 with code GIANT (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Short Sleeve Belted Jumpsuit, $55.99 with code GIANT (orig. $135); madewell.com

Buy It! The Gwen Espadrille Sandal, $55.99 with code GIANT (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Rickrack Cattail Tiered Dress, $80.15 with code GIANT (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress, $59.49 with code GIANT (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! The Leather Belt Bag, $31.85 with code GIANT (orig. $55); madewell.com

Buy It! Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers, $48.99 with code GIANT (orig. $88); madewell.com

Buy It! Cali Demi-Boot Jeans, $55.99 with code GIANT (orig. $135); madewell.com

Buy It! Second Wave Textured Bandeau Bikini Top, $17.49 with code GIANT (orig. $49.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check, $38.49 with code GIANT (orig. $78); madewell.com

Buy It! High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $62.99 with code GIANT, (orig. $135); madewell.com