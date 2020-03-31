Madewell Sale Styles Are an Extra 30% Off — but Only Until Midnight

Image zoom

Madewell may be most famously known for its perfect-fitting denim and easy pieces that feel like you’ve lived in them forever. Or maybe the brand is most recognizable for its slew of celebrity-loved accessories. However, what it should really be known for is all of the epic deals that it offers up — including the ones happening right now.

Shoppers can not only enjoy 30 percent off a selection of new Madewell spring styles and an extra 30 percent off select sale styles for even bigger savings, but they can also shop select denim and pants for up to 70 percent off. The only catch? These offers end tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This is a great time to stock up on some of the brand’s best-selling t-shirts or add a fresh pair of jeans to your wardrobe — prices this low are too good to pass up. Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out six of our favorite on-sale styles to add to your shopping cart, including a cute button-front jumpsuit for just $63 and a classic pair of high-rise skinny jeans for only $84. Just be sure to enter the code HAPPYPLACE at checkout to receive these awesome discounts.

Scroll down to start shopping before the deals end tonight.

Buy It! 10″ High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash, $83.65 with code HAPPYPLACE (orig. $132); madewell.com

Buy It! Tomboy Pocket Tee, $20.65 with code HAPPYPLACE (orig. $39.50); madewell.com

Buy It! The Canvas Transport Tote: Print Edition, $55.65 with code HAPPYPLACE (orig. $85); madewell.com

Buy It! Fringe Hoop Earrings, $4.99 with code HAPPYPLACE (orig. $32); madewell.com

Buy It! Short-Sleeve Belted Jumpsuit, $62.99 with code HAPPYPLACE (orig. $135); madewell.com

Buy It! The Cory Mule in Snake Embossed Leather, $69.95 with code HAPPYPLACE (orig. $110); madewell.com

