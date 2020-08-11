Madewell Just Launched Its Secret Sale a Day Early — Here's What We’re Scooping Up Before Everyone Else
Prices start at just $3
There are sales we look forward to shopping all year long, credit cards in hand while we diligently count the days down until they begin. Then there are the surprise sales that pop up and wow us with savings so big, they unexpectedly become the best part of our day. Madewell just launched one of the latter with its first-ever Secret Stock Sale — beginning an entire 24 hours earlier than originally scheduled — and believe us when we say you don’t want to miss out.
Madewell fans know that the brand already offers up some pretty sweet deals on the regular, but this time, even the most avid shoppers may be taken by surprise (in the best way!) Through August 20, the celebrity-loved label is slashing prices on hundreds of dresses, jeans, shoes, t-shirts, and more — they’re all up to 70 percent off (heck, we’ve even seen some pieces on sale for as much as 87 percent off). This includes plenty of its best-selling styles, like these snake-embossed leather mules on sale for just $30 and this chic drawstring denim jacket for only $40.
No matter what you’re in the market for, shopping Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale an entire day early is an opportunity we seriously suggest taking advantage of — especially since sizes are already starting to sell out. Prices start as low as $3, and once word gets out about how awesome these deals are, we have a feeling it’s going to be even harder to snag your favorites. To help you make the most of this incredible head start, we picked out nine pieces we’re adding to our shopping carts ASAP, including a pair of trendy tie-dye jeans for $40 and a floral-print midi dress for only $30.
Scroll down to shop our favorite picks and more must-have styles on markdown at Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale, happening now.
Buy It! Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee in Creston Stripe, $4.97 (orig. $24.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Button-Front Day Romper in Daisies, $29.97 (orig. $88); madewell.com
Buy It! Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater, $9.97 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
Buy It! The Kiera Mule Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather, $29.97 (orig. $138); madewell.com
Buy It! Denim Claremont Drawstring Jacket in Saybrook Wash, $39.97 (orig. $138); madewell.com
Buy It! Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions, $29.97 (orig. $135); madewell.com
Buy It! The Perfect Vintage Jean: Tie-Dye Edition, $39.97 (orig. $135); madewell.com
Buy It! The Erica Peep-Toe Mule in Snake Embossed Leather, $39.97 (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition, $19.97 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
