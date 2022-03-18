Shop

Madewell Shoppers Love These Comfy Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans — and They're on Sale

Say hello to your new favorite pants
By Claire Harmeyer March 17, 2022 11:00 PM
We're suckers for a good fashion hack. Think a skort that looks like a skirt or a convertible bag that can be worn as a backpack or a satchel. And the latest clever trick we're loving is sweatpants that look like jeans.

What could be better than a pair of pants that look polished and put together, but feel as comfortable as your go-to pair of joggers? It's the best of both worlds, and even supermodels like Paulina Porizkova are wearing comfy cotton pants that sneakily look like denim instead of restricting jeans. A new wave of comfortable jeans is sweeping retailers, and we're totally on board. 

But while Porizkova's pair costs $250, you don't have to dish out that much for your own sweatpants that look like jeans. We found an affordable pair at Madewell — and they happen to be on sale for just $65. 

Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Sweatpant Jeans in Nealy Wash, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

The Madewell Sweatpant Jeans are made of a super soft cotton-blend fabric and feature an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. The relaxed jogger style complements a variety of tops like sweaters, T-shirts, and tanks, and it can be dressed up with booties or down with sneakers. One customer even wore the pants with heels, a bodysuit, and a long cardigan for a "super cute" look. Another calls the deceptively comfortable pair of pants their "go-to grocery [or] leaving home pants."

If you're looking for a straight-leg fit instead, these acid wash pull-on jeans also feature an elastic waistband, but appear to have a baggier fit. You can snag them for 20 percent off right now if you're a Madewell Insider

Credit: Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Pull- on Jeans in Keefe Wash, $98; madewell.com

In fact, Madewell is currently offering members 20 percent off of everything on its website during the Insiders Event, so add some Meghan Markle-Approved styles to your cart while the discount lasts, too.

