Everything on Sale at Madewell Just Got Even Cheaper for the Weekend — Now, Prices Are Up to 80% Off
Good things come to those who wait — but in this case, good things come to those who act now, especially if they want extra savings from a celebrity-loved fashion brand.
For a limited time, Madewell is offering an additional 20 percent off already marked-down clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories. (Hello, double discounts!) Just enter the promo code FLASH at checkout to get the lowest price. There are more than 1,400 pieces to choose from, and popular styles are already selling out. To help you get started, we browsed the Madewell sale section to bring you what we think are the most stylish finds at really good prices.
What to Buy from Madewell's Sale:
- (Re)sourced Shearling Popover Tunic Jacket in Plaid, $55.99 with code FLASH (orig. $138)
- The Perfect Vintage Jean in Cosner Wash: Knee-Rip Edition, $55.99 with code FLASH (orig. $135)
- Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather, $59.99 with code FLASH (orig. $88)
- The Small Transport Crossbody: (Re)sourced Shearling Edition, $66.39 with code FLASH (orig. $82.99)
- MWL Velour Space-Dyed Slim Joggers, $15.99 with code FLASH (orig. $75)
- (Re)sourced Cashmere High-Rise Sweater Leggings, $63.99 with code FLASH (orig. $158)
- The Layne Clog Mule in Shearling, $79.99 with code FLASH (orig. $138)
- Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $55.99 with code FLASH (orig. $98)
- The Perfect Vintage Jean in Banner Wash, $75.99 with code FLASH (orig. $128)
First things we're adding to our carts? Anything and everything that's warm and cozy, like this adorable fuzzy plaid pullover that's now less than $60 and these supremely soft cashmere-wool sweater leggings that are $94 off. Speaking of comfort, one of the best deals we found hiding in the sale is on these velour joggers that are giving us late '90s vibes. You can score a pair for just $16 right now — nearly 80 percent off their original price.
In case you missed it, clogs are having a fashion moment in Hollywood right now, so we can't help but lust after these winter-esque shearling ones that are $58 off. We love that they look and feel like a pair of slippers, but that they're made to be worn outdoors. And since Madewell is known for having some of the most flattering jeans around, now's a great time to stock up — you can get these best-sellers for under $80.
The Madewell promo code expires on Monday, February 7 at midnight ET, which means there's a little less than 48 hours to take advantage of it (depending on when you're reading this, that is). If you've been waiting for a sign to expand your winter wardrobe, this is it.
Below, shop our favorite Madewell styles while you can get them with double discounts!
